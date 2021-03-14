Clearwater man crashes car into utility pole, power wires pull from house, house burns down

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Clearwater man crashes into utility pole (FHP)

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A house in Hillsborough County burned down Saturday after a car crashed into a utility pole and wires from that pole were pulled from a house, igniting a fire.

Florida Highway Patrol said a 31-year-old man was driving a Ford Fusion east on US-92 near Branch Forbes Road when he lost control of the car, left the roadway, hit a tree, then struck a utility pole.

FHP said the pole fell over and power lines were snatched from an unoccupied house at 5642 US-92. The sparking wires ignited the house which burned down.

The driver suffered serious injuries and was charged with careless driving and driving with a suspended license.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss