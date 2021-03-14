Clearwater man crashes car into utility pole, power wires pull from house, house burns down

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A house in Hillsborough County burned down Saturday after a car crashed into a utility pole and wires from that pole were pulled from a house, igniting a fire.

Florida Highway Patrol said a 31-year-old man was driving a Ford Fusion east on US-92 near Branch Forbes Road when he lost control of the car, left the roadway, hit a tree, then struck a utility pole.

FHP said the pole fell over and power lines were snatched from an unoccupied house at 5642 US-92. The sparking wires ignited the house which burned down.

The driver suffered serious injuries and was charged with careless driving and driving with a suspended license.