Civil rights attorney Ben Crump visits Tampa, talks black history

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — High-profile civil rights attorney Ben Crump visited Tampa Friday, celebrating the area’s rich African-American history.

He was the keynote speaker of Tampa Bay History Center’s first Black History Month reception.

“Every day is a new chance for us to make history,” Crump said. “I am very proud that today in Tampa, at the Tampa Bay History Center, black people will have a large part in telling the history of our culture.”

Part of his message Friday was that black history is more relevant now than ever before. Crump’s visit to Tampa comes days after the death of Amir Locke.

The 22-year-old was shot and killed Wednesday as Minneapolis Police executed a search warrant. Crump is representing the family.

“We all hearken back to Brianna Taylor, because that’s what it reminded you of,” Crump said.

The civil rights attorney addressed no-knock warrants. The Minneapolis mayor imposed a moratorium on them Friday in response to Locke’s death.

“How many more of these innocent black people have to be killed because of this dangerous policy,” Crump said.

Crump also acknowledged the shooting death of Locke comes almost 10-years after the shooting death of Trayvon Martin.

“How far has America come in our quest for liberty and justice for all,” Crump said.

Crump said while the country has made progress, it’s still a long journey to justice, which is why it’s important to teach history, the way the Tampa Bay History Center is doing.

“Sometimes you take steps forward. Sometimes you take steps back, but we have to always remember to keep our eyes on the prize,” Crump said.

Crump walked through the museum’s African American history gallery Friday, which is expanding later this year.