Citywide boil water notice issued for Tampa after water main break

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A citywide boil water notice has been issued effective immediately for Tampa after a transmission main coming from the David L. Tippin Water Treatment Facility was hit Monday afternoon.

Residents are now being asked to take the following precautions to disinfect their tap water to kill any bacteria or viruses that may have entered the water:

Bring the water to a rolling boil and holding it there for one minute. Aerate the boiled water by pouring it from one container to another several times to improve the “flat” taste left by boiling, then refrigerate for best results.

Use bleach if you cannot boil your water. Add eight drops (about 1/8 teaspoon) of bleach for one gallon of tap water, shake, then let stand for 30 minutes before drinking. Use food-grade containers and unscented common household bleach that has 5% to 6% active ingredients. If the water is cloudy, use 16 drops, about ¼ teaspoon of bleach instead of 8. There should be a slight chlorine odor.

Use water purification tablets or iodine that many sports and camping stores sell.

Residents outside the City of Tampa limits could be impacted as well.

No information has been shared on how long the boil notice will be in effect for.

The City of Tampa has also banned irrigation watering following the water main break. Residents are required to shut off all automatic irrigation meter and sprinkler systems until further notice.

This boil water notice hasn’t just impacted Tampa residents but it has also impacted businesses including Busch Gardens.

The amusement park announced Monday evening that “due to a sudden water pressure issue impacting the city, the park has closed for the remainder of the day. We are actively working with the appropriate community contacts and will share additional updates to park operation when available.”

For more information on the precautionary boil water notice, visit the City of Tampa’s website.