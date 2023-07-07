TAMPA, Fla. (WLFA) — The City of Tampa had a puzzle on its hands. While the banker’s box and three rolled-up maps it inherited from the old owner of the Memorial Park Cemetery didn’t seem like much in the way of records, the box contained hundreds of handwritten pages and more than 15,000 names. So the city called in Neris Reyero.

“It took some time to try to decipher the way that Mr. Robinson laid out his cemetery,” Reyero said.

After the city bought back and regained control of the Memorial Park Cemetery from a developer in May, Reyero, the cemetery coordinator, had to decode the records. She spent weeks on the task, reviewing the PDFs of the pages, eventually realizing there were two different sets of books, each organized in a different method.

“Nothing was digitized,” Reyero said. “No.”

To make it even more difficult, a lot of the cemetery’s records burned in a fire decades ago. So when she finally figures out where someone is buried, she feels ecstatic.

“I feel like I’m making a difference to those that I’m trying to help,” Reyero said.

This time around, the community is watching, making sure no one is forgotten.

“This is the heart of Tampa,” said Norene Copeland Miller. “Memorial Park Cemetery sits in the heart of Tampa and it deserves to be showcased.”

Miller has family buried in the cemetery, including veterans. She wants signage, a fence for security, and more education and celebration about the people buried there.

“This is going to be an ongoing situation,” Miller said. “We’re not just going to walk away again. And it takes the entire community to make that happen.”

The city is also aware of the thousands of unmarked graves at Memorial Park. Reyero said she plans on working with USF to do another ground-penetrating radar survey of the land to help make a complete map of the property. She expects thousands of unmarked burial sites to be revealed and said she’ll do her best to identify and locate each one.

“We’re certainly here to help them,” Reyero said. “We want them to be able to search and locate their family members and are here to do what we can to do that.”