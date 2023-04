TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The city of Tampa unveiled a new street mural Thursday.

The street mural is located at the intersection of Cass Street and Tyler Street.

Officials said the mural helps connect the Straz Center for the Performing Arts and Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park in Tampa’s River Arts District.

City officials said the mural will help “beautify our neighborhoods while calming traffic.”

They also said the mural will send visual cues to drivers to slow down and watch out for pedestrians.