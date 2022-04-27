TAMPA (WFLA) – The City of Tampa and Mayor Jane Castor, in commemoration of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, will light up Old City Hall on April 27 and 28, in blue and green to raise awareness about crime victims’ issues and rights and introduce the community to the important resources and services available.

One of the strategic goals for Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor is to provide additional resources to victims of crime, including partnerships with social services.

“By teaming with community partners and social services, crime victims and witnesses receive resources beyond the initial police response,” said Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor. “This can empower them to find justice.”

For additional information on how to assist crime victims in your own community, please contact the Tampa Police Department.