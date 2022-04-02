TAMPA (WFLA) – The City of Tampa will be lighting up blue for World Autism Awareness Day on Saturday night.

According to a news release by the City of Tampa buildings including Old City Hall, the Tampa Riverwalk and Downtown bridges will be lit up.

The City of Tampa also recently broke ground on Tampa’s first disability and sensory-friendly playground that is fully funded by the City of Tampa.

The playground is not only adaptive for children with disabilities, but it’s inclusive as well.

Tampa was the first Florida city to be designated as autism-friendly.