City of Tampa to require masks in city buildings amid omicron spread

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tampa, Florida, USA downtown city skyline. (Getty Images)

TAMPA (WFLA) – As the omicron variant spreads across Florida and the United States, the City of Tampa is adjusting its safety protocols for city buildings.

Effective Dec. 29, City of Tampa employees will be required to wear face coverings indoors in city facilities when moving about in common areas and when meeting or interacting with others.

City employees will also be required to wear face coverings in city vehicles when there is more than one person in the same vehicle.

Masks were recently just required for Hillsborough County government buildings.

The city is encouraging the public the get vaccinated and receive booster shots.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss