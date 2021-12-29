City of Tampa to require masks in city buildings amid omicron spread

TAMPA (WFLA) – As the omicron variant spreads across Florida and the United States, the City of Tampa is adjusting its safety protocols for city buildings.

Effective Dec. 29, City of Tampa employees will be required to wear face coverings indoors in city facilities when moving about in common areas and when meeting or interacting with others.

City employees will also be required to wear face coverings in city vehicles when there is more than one person in the same vehicle.

Masks were recently just required for Hillsborough County government buildings.

The city is encouraging the public the get vaccinated and receive booster shots.