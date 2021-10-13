City of Tampa to light up to support those facing metastatic breast cancer

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The city of Tampa will illuminate Old City Hall, Curtis Hixon Park and downtown bridges in pink, teal and green to show support for those facing metastatic breast cancer.

Oct. 13 is Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day. The lights will come on Wednesday at sundown at the request of Robin Bethune, a Tampa mother, to honor the memory of all those who have faced this disease.

Her daughter, Erica Griffiths, died from metastatic breast cancer on May 7, leaving behind her husband, Joe, and young daughter, Isobel.

Erica Griffiths was breastfeeding her daughter when she was diagnosed.

“Metastatic means that the cancer had already spread to other areas of her body at first diagnosis, meaning she was terminal,” Bethune said. “It was devastating news, but Erica spent the next four years advocating and fighting to live. We support an organization called Metavivor.org which is all volunteer based and where 100 percent of donated funds goes to research for new treatments and ultimately a cure.”