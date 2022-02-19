City of tampa to launch naming contest for mini street sweeper

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It may be small, but it’s a vital tool to the City of Tampa, which is set to launch a naming campaign for its new mini street sweeper.

If history has taught us anything, it’s that you should never let the internet decide your fate. But that was not the approach from the city, which will entrust the internet to name its new mini sweeper.

In 2016, the Natural Environment Research Council held a naming contest for its £200 million scientific research ship. But the contest took an unusual turn when the name “Boaty McBoatface” began to outperform more serious entries.

The ship’s owners ultimately decided on another name (with less votes), but kept their word and named an autonomous submersible after the submission.

Back in Tampa, Mayor Jane Castor said, “We are so excited to fully introduce our mini-street sweeper to the community, and finally give it a name. We can’t wait to see what the public comes up with.”

The naming contest will officially launch on Monday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. Entries can be made on the City of Tampa’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Name suggestions can be made in the comments section.