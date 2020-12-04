City of Tampa to host tree lighting on News Channel 8

TAMPA (WFLA) -News Channel 8’s Jennifer Leigh will help city officials ring in the holiday season Friday evening in downtown Tampa.

The city of Tampa Parks and Recreation Department and the Friends of Tampa Recreation will be hosting tonight’s Tampa Tree Lighting Ceremony on News Channel 8 during its 7 p.m. newscast and on WFLA’s Facebook page for all to enjoy from home.

You can view the tree lighting the video player above tonight beginning at 7 p.m.

