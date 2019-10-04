Rays to host Game 2 watch parties in Tampa and St. Petersburg

TAMPA (WFLA) – If you’re as excited about the Tampa Bay Rays postseason run as we are you’ll want to check out some upcoming watch parties taking place this Saturday!

The City of Tampa will be hosting an ALDS Game 2 Watch Party at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park at 600 North Ashley Drive as part of Tampa Bay’s Tailgate Fest.

Fans are encouraged to bring a blanket or chairs and cheer on the Rays on the giant screen.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, DJ Kitty will be there and fans can win prizes from the Rays street team!

In St. Petersburg, the Rays will also be hosting a watch party at Al Lang Stadium!

Fans are encouraged to bring a blanket and watch the game on the videoboard on the field as chairs will not be permitted on the field and fans can also access the seating bowl if they prefer.

Fans will also receive free bottled water, soda and popcorn.

The Bud Girls promo team will be on-site, along with Raymond and the Rays street team, who will be handing out prizes.

Both events kick off at 8 p.m.