City of Tampa to hold Juneteenth Ceremony on Friday

TAMPA (WFLA) – For the first time the city of Tampa will fly the Juneteenth flag on June 19, the

anniversary of the end of slavery in the United States in 1865.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, City Councilman Orlando Gudes and the Tampa Bay Juneteenth Coalition will raise the Juneteenth flag over Old City Hall during an outdoor ceremony at the downtown municipal building on Friday.

The ceremony is taking place a day before the 156th anniversary of Juneteenth, also known across the nation as Freedom Day.

The flag will remain hoisted over Old City Hall until June 20.

The City is also shining red, yellow, and green lights at Old City Hall, Curtis Hixon Park and its downtown bridges to further commemorate the importance of Juneteenth. The facilities will shine in traditional Pan African colors from June 18 to June 19.