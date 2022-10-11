TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you’re a fan of pickleball, you’ll have more places to play by the end of next year.

On Monday, Mayor Jane Castor announced that Tampa plans to have 49 courts by the end of 2023.

Prior to 2021, the city had just nine pickleball courts at Julian B. Lane, Cuscade Park and Madison Park.

By 2022, Tampa Parks & Recreation added 14 pickleball courts at Rowlett Park, Foster Playground, Skyview Playground and more.

Next year, 26 pickleball courts will be spread out across Copeland Park, Williams Park, MacFarlane Park, Highland Pines Park, Al Barnes Park, Vila Brothers and New Tampa Park.

If you prefer to play indoors, courts can be found at MLK Gymnasium, Forest Hills Gymnasium, Port Tampa Gymnasium, Loretta Ingraham Gymnasium and the Police Athletic League Gymnasium.

The city of Tampa said free lessons for beginners are offered daily at Cordelia B. Hunt and Barksdale Centers.

“Pickleball is incredibly popular here in Tampa, and provides so many great opportunities to exercise, while working on agility and balance,” Castor said. “People of all ages can easily take up the game and it’s simple to learn, especially if you ever played badminton or tennis. We can’t wait to see the public out enjoying these new courts.”

In June, Hillsborough County announced it would double its number of pickleball courts.

The Hillsborough County parks slated for the pickleball courts include the following:

If you’re wondering what pickleball is, its a game that combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping pong. Players use paddles and a plastic ball with holes. The game can be played inside or outside on a badminton-sized court.

According to the USA Pickleball Association, about 4.2 million people play pickleball in the country.