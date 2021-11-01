City of Tampa reveals proposed ‘state-of-the-art’ city center at Hanna Avenue

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A new investment could bring local government services and a state-of-the-art City Center closer to the people in East Tampa.

According to the City of Tampa, the proposed investment could make City operations more efficient, enhance the neighborhood with a community gathering spot and enhance workforce development, if approved by City Council members on Thursday.

City leaders say a new 161,000 square-foot government services building will serve as another gathering place for community members while replacing “a longstanding eyesore, an empty warehouse.”

High-resolution renderings show the state-of-the-art City Center at Hanna Avenue Municipal Building, located at 2515 E. Hanna Avenue in East Tampa.

Courtesy: City of Tampa

Courtesy: City of Tampa

Courtesy: City of Tampa

The center will feature new sidewalks, access to eBikes and seated scooters, electric vehicle charging stations on-site available to the public and other sustainability measures.

“We know how important it is to work closely with neighbors to keep them involved in this historic project,” said Mayor Jane Castor. “Many of the design elements were influenced by feedback we received from neighbors as a part of their involvement in the planning process.”

According to the City of Tampa, the center will consolidate multiple city departments and divisions under one roof. These include Arts and Cultural Affairs, Code Enforcement, Community Engagement & Partnership, Fleet Management, Maintenance and more.

Construction plans to begin in January 2022.