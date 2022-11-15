TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The City of Tampa has kicked off construction to replace an 80-year-old water main on West Columbus Drive.

According to the city’s water department, the $3.8 million project will improve water quality and limit the number of water main breaks in surrounding neighborhoods. It’s part of the city’s Progressive Infrastructure Plan to Ensure Sustainability (PIPES) which focuses on improving infrastructure by providing permanent fixes to water and wastewater systems.

Residents can expect the westbound traffic lanes of West Columbus Drive to be impacted temporarily.

The project is expected to be completed in Spring 2023.