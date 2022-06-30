TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Boom by the Bay is back, and the City of Tampa is promising the show won’t disappoint.

This year, the City of Tampa is hosting the largest Boom by the Bay firework show yet along Bayshore Boulevard.

Organizers said the location will allow them to utilize much bigger fireworks to put on a better show.

The show will feature an entirely remastered show curated by Magic in the Sky, the same pyrotechnic company that works with Busch Gardens.

“These fireworks are different than from the past as they will go up to heights of 600 feet before they break. That’s bigger than the tallest building in downtown Tampa,” Magic in the Sky owner Ryan Gardner said.

This is the first year Magic in the Sky will produce the show, after some disappointments in recent years.

In 2021, the fireworks show was delayed due to a malfunction.

“We have back-up technology, we have plans for weather, we constantly monitor those things,” Gardner said. “That’s about the only thing that can work against us is weather, that’s unpredictable. But everything else, we try to predict and react to and plan months in advance.”

The fireworks show starts at 9:15 p.m. and is expected to last 15 minutes.

Sparkman Wharf and Armature Works are organizing fireworks shows too.