Tampa River O’Green Fest pushed back by severe weather threat

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The City of Tampa announced Wednesday it has postponed its annual River O’ Green Fest due to weather concerns from an approaching cold front.

The event was originally scheduled for Saturday, March 12, but will be rescheduled to Sunday, March 13 in Tampa’s Downtown Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.

The free event will kick off at 11 a.m., as the Hillsborough River is dyed a bright “kelly green” for the occasion. Visitors can view the river along the Tampa Riverwalk near Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.

“We are so excited to bring back this wonderful Tampa tradition,” said Tampa Downtown Partnership President and CEO Lynda Remund. “We haven’t been able to host our signature event since 2019, so we know people are looking forward to putting on their green garb, pulling out their best Irish accent, and celebrating the holiday in the greatest city!”

The Irish-themed celebration will run until 5 p.m. and include live entertainment, food trucks, beer, and family-friendly activities.

“It’s been way too long since Tampa got its Irish on, so let’s get ready to shamrock and roll at River O’Green 2022. One thing we can all a-green on is that this town knows how to paddy,” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said.