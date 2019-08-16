City of Tampa opening sandbag location for residents

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As downpours continue moving in off the Gulf of Mexico, the City of Tampa is helping its residents brace against flooding.

A city representative says a sandbag location opened Friday in South Tampa and will remain open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. until further notice.

Tampa residents can pick up sandbags at the Himes Avenue Complex located at 4501 South Himes Avenue. There is a 10-bag limit.

If you’re interested in getting sandbags, you must show identification to verify you live within city limits. Driver’s licenses, utility bills or electric bills are acceptable, city officials say.

In addition to opening a sandbag location, city officials are asking residents with storm drains to make sure it’s clear of all debris.

Any flooding issues can be reported by calling (813) 274-3101.