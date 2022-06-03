TAMPA. Fla. (WFLA) — As much of the Tampa Bay area is under a tropical storm warning, the City of Tampa announced Friday it has activated three sandbag distribution sites as a precautionary measure.

According to city officials, the city will provide bags, sand, and shovels for residents who provide proof of residence within city limits. Volunteers will also be available to help those who cannot fill their own sandbags.

Residents can receive up to 10 sandbags.

The city is also activating its Citizen Information Center Hotline to help residents get prepared. The hotline will be open on Friday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. to answer questions and share preparedness information. The hotline can be reached at 1-833-TPA-INFO (872-4636).

City of Tampa sandbag location

Himes Avenue Complex 4501 S. Himes Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611

Al Barnes Park 2902 N. 32nd Street, Tampa, FL 33605

MacFarlane Park 1700 N MacDill Avenue, Tampa, FL 33607 Site between Maxwell and Renfrew



Sandbag station activation schedule

Friday, June 3 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 4 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 5 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

“We cannot stress enough how important it is to x for a major storm,” said Chief Barbara Tripp with Tampa Fire Rescue. “We are urging all Tampa residents to review your evacuation zone and prepare a disaster kit for an evacuation or for a prolonged power outage.”

“Weak systems like this are more difficult to model by the National Hurricane Center, but we will provide significant updates and potential impacts to the city provided to us at each of the National Hurricane Center updates that happen four times per day,” said Emergency Coordinator John Antapasis with Tampa Fire Rescue. “Additionally, you can always view tropical weather forecast updates at www.Hurricanes.Gov.”