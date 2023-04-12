TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Time is running out for Tampa residents to apply for the city’s eBike voucher program.

Residents have until 5 p.m. Friday to apply for a voucher. The vouchers range in value from $500 to $2,000 based on the voucher type and the applicant’s income qualifications, the city said.

Tampa officials said the program will give residents reliable transportation to their jobs and improve the city’s carbon footprint.

To qualify for the program, applicants must live within the city of Tampa limits and be over 18 years old.

The city said vouchers are limited to one per person and will only apply toward the purchase of a new eBike from one of the participating program bike shops.

Those who receive a voucher will be able to choose from a Class I eBike or eCargo Bike.

The city said it has 180 total vouchers available.

To learn more about the program, see the document below.

You can apply for an eBike voucher on the city of Tampa’s website.