TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The City of Tampa will launch the first phase of Foundation for Tampa’s Neighborhoods, a project that will improve infrastructure across four areas.

Water, wasterwater, stormwater and transportation upgrades can be expected at MacFarlane Park, East Tampa, Forest Hills and Virginia Park neighborhoods.

Construction could start this summer, if City Council approves funding.

Project highlights include:

Replacement of more than 18 miles of aging water distribution piping

Rehabilitation of more than 27 miles of aging wastewater piping

Miscellaneous stormwater improvements to correct nuisance ponding

General roadway improvements throughout the four neighborhoods and one intersection signal upgrade

The first phase will happen in the East Tampa and MacFarlane Park neighborhoods this summer. Residents can expect wastewater pipeline lining and manhole rehabilitation and replacement.

Phase two will be water pipe bursting construction in all four neighborhoods, with stormwater work as the following step.

Mayor Jane Castor and the city’s infrastructure department will release more details at a press conference Monday morning.