TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of Tampa will be lit all of the colors of the rainbow for the month of June to celebrate love, diversity, and inclusion of the LGBTQ+ community.

in honor of Pride Month, the City of Tampa will be lighting Old City Hall, Curtis Hixon Park, and downtown bridges rainbow throughout the first week of June in a continued celebration of love, diversity, and inclusion.

A pride flag will also fly proudly on Old City Hall throughout the month of June.