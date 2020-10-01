City of Tampa lights up pink in honor of breast cancer awareness month

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of Tampa and Mayor Jane Castor are honoring fighters and survivors of breast cancer throughout the month of October.

Old City Hall and downtown bridges will shine pink throughout most of the month of October starting on Oct. 1.

“This month, we are celebrating the inspiring breast cancer survivors and the fierce fighters who continue to battle this terrible disease,” says Mayor Jane Castor. “By lighting up pink, we are sending a message of hope and solidarity to all those who have been impacted by breast cancer–including my own mother, who demonstrated tremendous strength and courage in her fight.

According to breastcancer.org, about 1 in 8 women will develop some form of breast cancer in their lifetime, making it important for women to know the signs and complete their yearly screening.

“There are so many brave women amongst us that have a story to tell, a family that’s been on this journey with them, and an important message to share with our community. I cannot emphasize enough the need to listen to their stories, learn the signs and get screened regularly,” Castor said.