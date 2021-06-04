City of Tampa lights up orange to shine light on gun violence

TAMPA (WFLA) – The City of Tampa is joining Moms Demand Action to shine a light on gun
violence by lighting up orange on National Gun Violence Awareness Day ahead of Wear Orange Week.

The Wear Orange movement originated in 2015 to advocate for increased gun control legislation.

Now, Gun Violence Awareness Day is observed nationally on the first Friday in June and the
following weekend each year.

Over 100 Americans are killed with guns every day in the US, and more than 230 are shot and injured daily. In addition, over 23,000 people in the US die from gun suicide each year, and over 14,000 people are victims of gun homicides.

Locally, Tampa Police officers investigated 36 gun-related homicides in 2020.

