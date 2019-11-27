City of Tampa launches small business database ahead of Shop Small Saturday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- The holiday shopping season is set to kick off with Black Friday and local businesses are hoping people don’t forget about Small Business Saturday, like the owners of Tanner Paint. They know what it’s like to fight an uphill business battle.

Tanner business began during a tough time in our country, 1933, During The Great Depression. Now nearly 87 years later, they’re still here, painting the town any color they want.

“It’s a lot of blessings, but it’s really the community. The community is the one who supported us. Four generations and this is four generations of painters that come in and buy their paint. And that’s what sustained us,” said fourth-generation owner Walker Tanner.

Tanner’s grandfather started the business in Downtown Tampa, but moved it to West Armenia Avenue in 1965, where they’ve been since.

Like most small businesses, they were up against all odds.

Recent statistics show, in the U.S. there are, there are 30.2 million small businesses. According to the Small Business Association, 30% of newly founded businesses are likely to fail within the first two years, 50% will survive five or more years and only 25% make it to 15 or more years.

The City of Tampa is hoping to help more businesses make it as long as Tanner Paint, by launching Shop Small Tampa, an online database for people to see which businesses are out there and the city to connect with them. It’s an opportunity for free marketing for some of those businesses.

“With Small Business Saturday coming up right around the corner, it made sense for us to continue strengthening those relationships through the shop small Tampa directory,” said Janelle McGregor with the City of Tampa’s Community Partnership office.

There are also some discounts available for shop small Saturday. The business initiative helps more companies paint a prominent picture of the future, like Tanner Paint. And not just for one day.

“We want them to support these businesses all year round,” McGregor said