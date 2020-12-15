City of Tampa launches campaign urging people to use caution, stay home during holidays

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – COVID-19 has caused Michi Wischnewski and her family to change their holiday plans.

“No travel plans,” she said. “We were supposed to be in Germany right now.”

Instead, she’ll be in Tampa with family as coronavirus cases surge in Florida, the U.S., and all around the world.

“It’s definitely in my mind a necessity right now. It’s definitely disappointing,” she said.

Disappointing for many, but people also acknowledge it feels like the right thing to do.

The City of Tampa just launched ‘Happy At Home TPA,’ a campaign that includes a series of videos and ads encouraging people to cancel or scale back holiday travel this year.

“We’re coming at it from all different ways, hoping that one of those ways resonates with everyone in our community,” said Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.

One group that’s of concern: the youth, ages 20 to 24, the mayor said.

The campaign also includes tips on how to stay safe.

“Just trying everything we can to get people focused on wearing masks and staying six feet from each other,” Castor told 8 On Your Side.

The year, and now the holiday season, has had quite the twist, but city leaders hope it’s a joyous one for everyone.