Tampa’s Boom by the Bay celebration is back for the Fourth of July following 2020 cancellation

TAMPA (WFLA) – Independence Day celebrations will be returning to Tampa this year with the return of Boom by the Bay!

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor first sparked the tradition of Boom by the Bay in 2019 to create a festive atmosphere where neighbors across the city can come together to celebrate the 4th of July as a community.

The festivities will kick off on Sunday, July 4, 2021, with a July 4th Boat Parade and Blessing of the Fleet presented by Friends of the Tampa Riverwalk starting at 5 p.m.

Following the boat parade, Boom by the Bay programming will begin at 7 p.m. with family-friendly activities spanning six waterfront locations, including two new locations added this year.

Each site will feature activities for all ages, food vendors, entertainment, and fireworks, which will be choreographed together and launched simultaneously at dusk (approximately 9:15 p.m.). The

six locations this year include:

Julian B Lane Riverfront Park, presented by the Hard Rock

Armature Works

Tampa Convention Center

Sparkman Wharf

Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park

Bayshore Boulevard

Over 200,000 people attended the inaugural event which featured Florida’s largest Independence Day fireworks display.

Last year, the festival was canceled due to COVID-19, however, it’s back and bigger than ever this year with more locations, fun, and fireworks along Tampa’s waterfront.

The event is free and open to the public. Event-goers are reminded to follow CDC guidelines for COVID-19 safety and take advantage of sanitation stations at each location.

Remember to come back to WFLA.com on July 4 to watch a live stream of Boom by the Bay.

