TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Local first responders are training to keep residents and their families safe on Wednesday. Dozens of agencies are participating in the “mass casualty” exercise at the Tampa Convention Center and Port Tampa Bay.

The Tampa Police Department, Tampa Fire Rescue and 25 other organizations are testing out their plans for responding to a large-scale emergency response drill. The training will include simulated explosions at the Tampa Convention Center.

Dozens of volunteers outfitted with fake wounds with will test crews’ ability to handle an active threat. In the afternoon, teams will gather at the Port Tampa Bay for practice reuniting families.

A release from the City of Tampa included a statement from Mayor Jane Castor, “This exercise is crucial for our city. It prepares us to respond effectively to any worst-case scenario and ensures the safety of our community.”

Some roads near the Tampa Convention Center will be closed during the simulation. According to city leaders: