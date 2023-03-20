TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — Grady Elementary School has the City of Tampa’s newest Crosswalks to Classrooms mural.

It’s located at the intersection of West Morrison Avenue and South Grade Avenue.

The project was created to capture the attention of drivers as students commute to-and-from school. It’s part of the City’s Vision Zero Plan, which brings awareness to students’ bike and pedestrian needs.

“These colorful crosswalks not only enhance the safety of our students but also incorporate public art, adding vibrancy and character to our community. It’s a win-win for everyone,” said Mayor Jane Castor.

According to city leaders, Artist Jay Giroux from Greater Public Studio is leading the mural painting and design.

A celebration for the new mural will be held Monday afternoon with students, school leaders and traffic safety advocates.