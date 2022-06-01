Tampa, Fla. (WFLA) — Although summer is still a few weeks away, it is already feeling like the season outdoors.

If you are looking for some fun in the sun, the City of Tampa has been encouraging people to pick up a game of pickleball at one of its outdoor courts.

Pickleball has been around since the 1960s and has grown in popularity over the past few years. The sport is similar to ping-pong and tennis.

“Anyone can play of all ages. It’s short, explosive movements, there’s not a lot of rules so it’s just very easy to pick up and have fun because it’s such a quick game,” City of Tampa Parks and Recreation Department Site Supervisor for Racquet Sports Andrew Sheets said.

The City of Tampa currently has four outdoor pickleball locations.

You can find courts at Cuscaden Park, Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, Madison Street, and the newest one at Rowlett Park, a facility with eight courts.

“It’s awesome getting people active, especially after COVID,” Sheets said. “I think it’s just extremely important and it’s just one more thing people can play and have fun.”

The city also has indoor courts available for the public to use. You can find a list of all pickleball facilities and their hours of operation on the City of Tampa Parks and Recreation website.