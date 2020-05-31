City of Tampa enacts curfew in response to protests, National Guard activated in Tampa

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa Mayor Jane Castor announced that a curfew will be in effect from Sunday night from 7:30 p.m. – 6:00 a.m. until further notice.

Mayor Castor in statement says:

“What I saw last night was not a call for voices to be heard, ideas to affect change, or ways to shine a light on inequality,” said Mayor Jane Castor. “What I saw was shameful, what I saw was heartbreaking. And what I saw did not reflect our community and the values we share. We stand in solidarity with all of the peaceful protests happening in our city and around the country.” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor

Violation of the curfew will result in a second-degree misdemeanor which carries a penalty of up to 60 days imprisonment and/or a $500 fine.

The news comes following the announcement by Gov. DeSantis’ Communications Director that 100 guardsmen from the Florida National Guard have arrived in Tampa.

According to Helen Aguirre Ferré, the guardsman are specially trained units support law enforcement in many ways i.e. traffic & crowd control, all to preserve the peace & public safety.

Yesterday, @GovDeSantis activated the @FLGuard. Currently there are 150 guardsmen in Miramar,150 in Camp Blanding & 100 arrived in Tampa.These specially trained units support law enforcement in many ways i.e. traffic & crowd control, all to preserve the peace & public safety. — Helen Aguirre Ferré (@helenaguirrefer) May 31, 2020

Hillsborough County has announced they will not institute a curfew. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister in a tweet made the announcement stating:

In consultation with other county leaders, I have decided not to institute a curfew. I refuse to punish law-abiding citizens due to the lawless actions of a handful of criminals. Your Sheriff’s Office stands ready to deal with any threat. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister

41 people in total were arrested by Tampa police Saturday night.

Mayor Jane Castor and TPD Police Chief Brian Dugan will hold a press conference tonight at 5:30 p.m. at TPD Headquarters.

MORE TOP STORIES