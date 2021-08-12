City of Tampa employees must show proof of vaccination to take off mask

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you’re a City of Tampa employee and you don’t want to wear a mask, you have to show proof of vaccination.

You can then wear a “fully vaxed” button or wristband. Mayor Jane Castor implemented the policy last month.

City employees still have to wear a face mask if they’re not vaccinated.

“I said make this button loud and obnoxious so everyone can see it,” Castor said.

The city’s policy comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting more than 36 million coronavirus cases in the country. In Florida, more than 148,000 cases were reported in the last seven days.

The Hillsborough County COVID-19 Data Dashboard shows 52% of people in the county are vaccinated.

“Just talking to the medical personnel and the number of people in the hospital, basically dying asking if they can be vaccinated, there couldn’t be a more sad moment for medical personnel than that,” Castor said.

The mayor didn’t have the number of city employees vaccinated or not on Thursday, saying it was difficult for them to gather that right now. However, she is encouraging employees and people in the community to get vaccinated.

“It has been proven this vaccine is one of the safest vaccines ever and it works,” she said.

There are yellow signs posted in 260 city buildings, reminding employees about the option of wearing the button or wristband if they’re vaccinated.