City of Tampa creates ‘Hillsborough Hope’ to provide shelter for homeless during COVID-19

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of Tampa and Catholic Charities are now providing emergency shelter for homeless residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

The initiative is called “Hillsborough Hope” and is a temporary homeless shelter that will house 100 homeless individuals. This is a voluntary program designed to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the Tampa community.

The shelter will provide housing using 100 tents, three meals, showers, laundry, case management and medical care.







The tents are set up to follow the social distancing rule.

When someone arrives, they will need to complete an intake screening and will then receive toiletries and be provided with a numbered tent.

LATEST STORIES: