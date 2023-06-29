TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The City of Tampa is shaking things up just in time for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Beginning July 1, city administrators will implement two new initiatives aimed at making parking easier for residents and visitors.

First, any individual displaying a disabled parking permit or license plate will be able to park for free for up to four hours.

These individuals can park in any on-street metered space. They are NOT required to use a pay station or initiate a parking session through any mobile app to receive the free four-hour parking.

“We’re excited to launch these changes the day of Boom by the Bay, allowing families and visitors of all abilities to enjoy our downtown without barriers or limitations,” Mayor Jane Castor said. “By providing hours of free ADA parking spaces throughout Tampa, we are sending a clear message that every individual, regardless of their abilities, deserves equal opportunities to participate in and experience all that our community has to offer.”

Those who do not qualify for the free ADA parking still have access Tampa’s 16,000 parking spaces spread across the city. Drivers can pay using one of four major mobile parking payment applications.

The mobile apps Passport, PayByPhone, ParkMobile, and Flowbird are free to download from the App Store or Google Play Store and allow users to pay for parking using their smartphones.