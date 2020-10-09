City of Tampa celebrates Steve Andrews Day

TAMPA (WFLA) – Today was a special day in the city of Tampa for Steve Andrews.

Former WFLA Senior Investigative Reporter Steve Andrews was honored by Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, who declared Friday Steve Andrews Day.

For a guy who isn’t easily surprised, Andrews was left speechless.

“I am shocked,” Andrews said, “I had no idea.”

After 35 years of giving himself to the city of Tampa by tailing criminals, delivering drastic changes for veterans, advocating for Tampa area children and animals, the city is giving back to him.

“It’s all about being objective and being fair,” Castor says. “I believe Steve has shown those characteristics throughout his career.”

Along for the wild ride was Steve’s photojournalist Gordon Dempsey. Together, they have simply seen it all.

“I’ve been with him 23 years and been married 17 or 18 so I have technically spent more time with him than my wife,” Dempsey says. “I probably know him better than my wife!”

Steve remembers typewriters and filing through papers by hand in the courthouse for hours.

“Now? you can do it in 30 seconds and it’s like how did we ever do this before,” Andrews wonders.

With all that has changed, Steve hopes the journalism isn’t what gets lost in the push alerts, emails, and deadlines of the day.

“Maybe somebody will say, ‘Why don’t we take a little of the time we’re saving and allot it to our folks in the field and let them take a closer look at things, and let’s find out what’s really going on,'” he says.

From all of us at News Channel 8, congratulations, Steve! What you’ve uncovered and delivered is now reason to celebrate on this day – forever.

