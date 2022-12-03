TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa kicks off the holiday season on Saturday with the City of Tampa’s Official Tree Lighting Ceremony.

The festivities also include Tampa’s Santa Fest holiday parade.

8 On Your Side’s own Jennifer Leigh will join City Councilman Guido Maniscalco and Santa Claus for the tree lightning, transforming Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park into a winter wonderland.

Once the trees are lit, the holiday film “Fred Claus” will be shown on the big screen.

WFLA will stream the event in the live player above starting at 6 p.m.