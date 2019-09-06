Breaking News
City of Tampa approves plan to fix aging water mains

Hillsborough County

TAMPA (WFLA) – The city of Tampa has approved a 2.9 billion dollar project to fix its aging water mains.

“Strong cities around the world are built on their foundation- safe neighborhoods, reliable city services, and steady fiscal stewardship. Tampa’s vote for P.I.P.E.S. was for a historic investment in rebuilding and maintaining Tampa’s water infrastructure,” said Mayor Jane Castor. “While it’s disappointing that those chose to ignore the inevitable, I’m encouraged that all of Tampa’s neighborhoods will have a sustainable infrastructure for decades to come. ”

The plan will cause water bills to increase by about $5 on average, in the first year and continue to increase over the next seven years.

