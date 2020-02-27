City accuses CSX of going rogue, creating traffic nightmare in South Tampa by closing too many crossings

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If you tried to get around South Tampa at all on Wednesday, you probably noticed traffic was a nightmare.

The City of Tampa is blaming those traffic problems on CSX. City transportation officials tell 8 On Your Side the railroad company went rogue and decided to close down roads without notifying the city and without accommodating with adequate detours.

“Last week, we received a schedule from CSX saying they were going to conduct some work. As soon as we received it, we put a traffic advisory out to the community to let them know what’s going to happen,” Director of Transportation Vik Bhide said. “They didn’t stick to that schedule.”

The city says some of the railroad repairs scheduled for last week spilled over into this week. Bhide says CSX tried to conduct too much work and closed too many roads all at once without sufficient detours. Then, city officials say CSX wouldn’t answer their calls.

“The first thing that goes through my head is – this is avoidable,” Bhide said. “If CSX had followed the right of way permitting process, we wouldn’t be where we are.”

CSX provided the following statement to 8 On Your Side Wednesday evening:

“As part of the company’s critical infrastructure maintenance program, CSX is conducting repairs on highway-rail grade crossings throughout Tampa. CSX has closely coordinated the closures with the city and we expect to reopen the Euclid Avenue, El Prado and Bay to Bay crossing (Thursday) morning, barring any weather delays or other unexpected issues. CSX apologizes to residents who may be impacted by this and we appreciate the public’s patience while we complete this important work, which is critical to ensuring the safety of motorists using these crossings and to maintaining a safe, reliable freight rail network.”

