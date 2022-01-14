Citrus Park extension opens to Hillsborough County drivers to help reduce traffic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Drivers now have a new option to travel in western Hillsborough County.

The Citrus Park extension opened to drivers at midnight on Friday to help alleviate congestion. The new roadway in western Hillsborough County connects the Westchase community from Sheldon Road to Countryway Boulevard.

“This has been a long-awaited project. What it will mean for drivers on Friday, they will have another route for people who want to travel from west to east,” Hillsborough County Capital Programs Department Design Manager Sandra Gonzalez said.

The road was built to alleviate traffic volumes on Linebaugh Avenue and South Mobley Road.

The new Citrus Park Drive extension is a 2.73-mile section of four-lane, divided urban road with bike lanes and sidewalks.

“With this new expansion, you’ll be cutting over 2.7 miles for people who used to do that commute,” Gonzalez said. “So it definitely – it’ll relieve the traffic.”

The road will also accommodate future traffic demands in the northwest area of Hillsborough County, including the neighborhoods within and around Westchase and Citrus Park.