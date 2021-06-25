‘Cirque Electric’ wows guests at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With the return of live entertainment to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay comes a brand new, exciting show called “Cirque Electric.”

The excitement takes place at the Stanleyville Theater with dynamic performances, acrobatic stunts, aerialists, and more.

“From stunning displays of balance and strength to fascinating acts on wheels, this is a show that can’t be missed as guests are dazzled by world-class performers during Cirque Electric,” Busch Gardens’ website says.

The vice president of entertainment at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Kristine Morgan, had nothing but good things to say about the performers in the show when 8 On Your Side spoke with her on Friday.

“They really are fantastic and it is an incredibly immersive, bright exciting show. The guests are on their edge of the seats,” she said.

Morgan said “Cirque Electric” is quite the experience, something that guests should see more than once.

“There’s really nothing like being in a theater, especially this theater, which is 180 degrees. It really puts you in focus of what’s right in front of you, which is truly magical,” Morgan said. “I mean these folks are at the top of their level with what they do, and you can even watch the show more than once from different angles and get a new experience from it each time.”

Morgan said she was excited to bring back forms of live entertainment to Busch Gardens, including re-opening its theaters, to help families make memories throughout the summer.

“I just really wanted to wow families and make the most unforgettable experiences for them, and just make them say ‘wow’ and just be so glad they chose to spend their time with us. So this show is really meant to add color and vitality, and just all the things that we feel like we’ve been missing over these past few months,” she said.

The shows take place Fridays through Mondays throughout the summer at 3 p.m., 5 p.m., and 7 p.m. and is included with admission.

In addition to “Cirque Electric,” Busch Gardens has added a nighttime fireworks spectacular called “Spark!” during its “Summer Nights” events, which will feature an extended, patriotic finale the week of the Fourth of July.

Other fan favorites are returning to “Summer Nights,” including the “Turn It Up!” ice skating show and open-air block parties around the park.

Morgan could not comment on when the much-anticipated Iron Gwazi rollercoaster will open at the park but said everyone involved is “extremely excited” and Busch Gardens will share information with the public as soon as they have it. The park is continuing to make updates and re-open experiences and attractions.

Busch Gardens recommends wearing a mask for those guests who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine.