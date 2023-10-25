TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Need to top off your tank? Circle K is offering up to 40 cents off per gallon for one day only!

The gas station is offering the deal on Thursday, Oct. 26 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Members of the “Inner Circle,” Circle K’s free membership, can save up to 65 cents by pairing the deal with the 25 cents off per gallon on their first five fill-ups.

Inner Circle members can also enjoy rewards including five free dispensed drinks, everyday discounts of up to five cents a gallon, and other surprise savings.

The deal comes as part of Circle K’s Fuel Day Pop-up only in southern Florida.

For a full list of participating locations, visit Circlek.com/store-locator.