TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A beloved Tampa Bay gem will be closing soon after 40 years in business.

Chubby’s Super Subs & Pizza staff tell 8 On Your Side the business has been sold to a new owner who will renovate and rename it. This is the last week the iconic spot, located in the Ballast Point neighborhood, will be serving customers.

On Thursday morning, some customers even waited for staff to open while standing by the door and sitting in their cars.

“We’ve been coming to Chubby’s since the 80’s,” Chubby’s Customer Halina Amalfitano said. “Guess that tells you how old we are, we love this place.”

Hundreds of customers came in throughout the day to place their orders for pizza and subs, including the restaurant’s famous “Steak Bomb.” At one point, the wait for orders was about an hour long.

“It’s just a neighborhood joint, that’s the thing. Small, friendly, great sandwiches and that’s why everybody comes in,” Chubby’s Customer Simon Horsey said.

Chubby’s management tells 8 On Your Side the new business owner has expressed interest in keeping Chubby’s subs and pizzas on their menu.

Chubby’s Super Subs & Pizza’s last day open is July 30 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.