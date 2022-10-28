TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Christmas Town is returning and celebrating its 10th anniversary at the theme park.

Busch Gardens announced Friday that its Christmas event will will return daily starting Nov. 14 and run through Jan. 9. The event is included with park admission.

Five new activities were announced by Busch Gardens, including:

Serengeti Overlook Light and Projection Show – A new show will adorn the Serengeti Overlook building. It will run daily, every 15 minutes beginning at 6 p.m.

– A new show will adorn the Serengeti Overlook building. It will run daily, every 15 minutes beginning at 6 p.m. Christmas with the Celts – A combination of Christmas carols and Irish dance performed by a renowned group of vocalists, musicians and dancers will be live at Stanleyville Theater Friday, Saturday and Sunday from Dec. 16 through Dec. 25.

– A combination of Christmas carols and Irish dance performed by a renowned group of vocalists, musicians and dancers will be live at Stanleyville Theater Friday, Saturday and Sunday from Dec. 16 through Dec. 25. Land of the Sweets – Guests will find the Sugar Plum ballerina stilt walker and her Cavalier soldier at this winter wonderland. They are the newest characters to join the Sugar Plum Princess.

– Guests will find the Sugar Plum ballerina stilt walker and her Cavalier soldier at this winter wonderland. They are the newest characters to join the Sugar Plum Princess. New Christmas Tree – Right in the heart of Jungala, guests can see a 32-foot-tall tree surrounded by a red and white winter wonderland.

– Right in the heart of Jungala, guests can see a 32-foot-tall tree surrounded by a red and white winter wonderland. Holiday in the Sky – A colorful display of fireworks will color the evening sky with an added water fountain show that dances to the rhythm of a soundtrack of classic holiday tunes. Holiday in the Sky takes place on the Festival Field on select nights.

Returning fan favorites include Santa’s North Pole Experience, Storytime with Mrs. Claus and meet-and-greets with Rudolph, Clarice and Bumble.

Additional entertainment includes “Christmas on Ice” at the Moroccan Palace Theater, “Elmo’s Christmas Wish,” “Three Kings Journey,” a musical tale of the three wise men journeying to Bethlehem at the Dragonfire Grill on select nights, and the “Holly Jolly Express,” a sing-along journey looping around the park.

Busch Gardens will also have an all-new seasonal menu. Some of the new eats include red curry shrimp and jasmine rice, wild mushroom tarts with Boursin cheese crema and braised beef and roasted garlic “smashed” potatoes. There will also be a new, unique cabin serving wine and chocolate truffles, as well as a “decorate your own cookie cabin” for kids.

Christmas Town Hot Chocolate will be found in various locations throughout the park.

Guests can purchase a Christmas Town sampler lanyard starting at $40. Samplers are available in quantifies of five and 10.

More about Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Christmas Town, including park hours, can be found online.