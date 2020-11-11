‘Christmas in the Wild’ returning to ZooTampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A modified version of “Christmas in the Wild” is returning to ZooTampa this holiday season.

The evening event begins Nov. 27 and continues on select nights though Dec. 30.

This year’s event features:

“ Forest of Fantasy :” A sparkling showcase with a queen of ice and snow in a snowstorm at the zoo’s Manatee Circle

:” A sparkling showcase with a queen of ice and snow in a snowstorm at the zoo’s Manatee Circle “ Christmas Market :” A European marketplace with German food and merchandise, along with meeting with Santa Claus and his elves and cookie decorating

:” A European marketplace with German food and merchandise, along with meeting with Santa Claus and his elves and cookie decorating “ Holiday Kaleidoscope :” A walk-thru experience with projected mapping, lighting and sound that change and depict animals, worldwide holiday celebrations and messages of hope, according to the zoo

:” A walk-thru experience with projected mapping, lighting and sound that change and depict animals, worldwide holiday celebrations and messages of hope, according to the zoo “ Illuminate: ” A safe opportunity to see Santa as he greets guests with one of his reindeer in the zoo’s “Africa” in a safari truck

” A safe opportunity to see Santa as he greets guests with one of his reindeer in the zoo’s “Africa” in a safari truck “ Caribbean Christmas :” An opportunity for guests to enjoy a tree-piece steel drum band with festive drinks and food from the zoo’s new “Salty Turtle” bar.”

:” An opportunity for guests to enjoy a tree-piece steel drum band with festive drinks and food from the zoo’s new “Salty Turtle” bar.” “Felices Días Festivos:” Visitors can visit the path featuring the sights and sounds of the Latin culture.

Specialty drinks for adults and food like cranberry-glazed ribs and Santa cheesecake hats will be available for purchase.

Specific event dates take place Nov. 27, 27 and Dec. 4-5, 11-12, 18-23 and 26-30. The event begins at 4 p.m. with extended zoo hours until 10 p.m. on event days and 9 p.m. after Christmas.

Christmas in the Wild is running with limited capacity and reservations are strongly encouraged.

Temperature checks, social distancing and mask requirements are in affect.

