TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – ZooTampa’s “Christmas in the Wild” event is returning on select nights of the holiday season in November and December.

The event begins Nov. 25 and runs through Dec. 30. Select dates and times of the event are listed on the zoo’s website.

Christmas in the Wild will bring cheerful, immersive “realms” of twinkling lights, holiday music and surprises to the zoo, as well as merry shows, jolly animal experiences and festive treats and drinks.

Tickets are available online now and start at $29.95 for admission after 4 p.m. to attend the event. There is a $5 reservation fee for zoo members and Pay for a Day ticket holders, which is returned in the form of a voucher that can be used for food and merchandise on the evening of the event.

Tickets for holiday signature animal encounters with a member of the zoo’s penguin colony or a close-up with the Indian rhino family will be available online soon.

Breakfast with Santa will be held Saturday, Dec. 10 and will also include animal interactions and photos opportunities. Tickets for the breakfast will be on sale soon, as well.