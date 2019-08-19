Chris Brown’s felony battery charge in Tampa dropped

Live Now
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The felony charge against singer Chris Brown that stemmed from an incident in Tampa has been dropped.

A representative for Hillsborough County courts confirmed Monday the felony battery charge against the R&B artist was dropped. The charge came after an alleged incident between Brown and a photographer at a Tampa club in 2017.

Brown was in Tampa for a paid appearance at Club AJA in Channelside back in April of that year. At the time, police said Brown was at the club for a paid appearance and punched a photographer for taking photos.

Brown was arrested in Palm Beach County on a warrant for that alleged incident in July 2018. The singer pleaded not guilty to that charge shortly after his arrest.

Brown’s attorney appeared in a Hillsborough County courtroom about a month later saying his client was “wrongfully accused” in the 2017 case.

