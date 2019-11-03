Children, families enjoy free fishing event during boardwalk dedication in Apollo Beach

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Hundreds of families got the opportunity to enjoy a free fishing event this afternoon to help celebrate the dedication of a new wheelchair-accessible boardwalk and fishing pier at the Suncoast Youth Conservation Center in Apollo Beach.

The Suncoast Youth Conservation Center (SYCC) is a marine-focused conservation education center. It includes a 6,000-square-foot education facility with an outdoor classroom, hiking and kayak trails, a wildlife observation tower and a sea turtle rehabilitation center.

Kathy Guindon is with SYCC and told News Channel 8’s photographer Joseph Brown an event like today’s only helps expand their mission of getting children acclimated with enjoying their time outdoors.

“Our mission is to create that next generation that cares about Florida’s outdoor natural resources,” said Guindon. “It’s so rewarding to get kids from the Tampa Bay area who’ve actually sometimes never really been fishing.”

While the event was extremely rewarding, it didn’t just happen overnight.

“About two years ago, the Fish and Wildlife commission came to us and they had a project idea,” said CEO of Union Sportsmens Alliance Scott Vance. “I had a wonderful pond here to fish in but no place to fish.”

Vance said the FWC presented the idea of building a fishing pier as well as a dock where children could continue to learn about marine wildlife and learn how to fish.

Two years later, Vance was able to see the idea come to life.

“It means the world to me to be able to get out here to give back, make a difference in these kids’ lives,” Vance said. “Give them something to look forward to besides video games… I know there’s a lot of these kids that would never ever have this opportunity without this project.”

As part of the event, children received a free rod, reel and tackle courtesy of Pure Fishing.

For more information on SYCC and opportunities to get your family involved in future events, click here.

LATEST STORIES: