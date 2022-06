Bolts of lightning are shown striking south of San Francisco, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A child was struck by lightning Thursday near a Riverview boat ramp, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue officials confirmed with WFLA.

First responders were called to the Williams Park boat ramp before the child was transported to a local trauma center in “critical condition.”

Authorities did not immediately provide the child’s age or any further details surrounding the incident.

This is a developing story.