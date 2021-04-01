Child struck by hit-and-run driver in Wimauma, deputies say

Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A child was left with minor injuries after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Wimauma on Thursday, authorities said.

A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office representative said the driver hit the child at about 7:20 a.m. on West Lake Drive and Bishop Road. Then they left the scene.

The child was taken to an area hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Deputies are still searching for the driver.

Further information was not immediately available.

This story is developing and will be updated.

